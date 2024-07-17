Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

