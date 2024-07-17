Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $500.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $440.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.86 and its 200-day moving average is $375.15. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

