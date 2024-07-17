Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in June

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,425,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.3 days.
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $31.70.
Capital Power Company Profile
