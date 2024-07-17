Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in June

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,425,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.