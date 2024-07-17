Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cadre alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cadre by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Down 0.9 %

CDRE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 2,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,493. Cadre has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.