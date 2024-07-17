Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP)’s share price fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $26.00. 146,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 492,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 131,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

