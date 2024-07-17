Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sensus Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,167 shares in the company, valued at $447,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

