Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sensus Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,167 shares in the company, valued at $447,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

