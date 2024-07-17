Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $19.67

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,329.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000.

Shares of SNCY opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

