Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $34.25

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of SEM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $38.94.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
