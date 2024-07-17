Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $34.25

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Select Medical

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.