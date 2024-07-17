Brokerages Set MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT at $12.00

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
MDXG opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.99.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
