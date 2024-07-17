Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 792

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 792 ($10.27).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.37) to GBX 830 ($10.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

Insider Transactions at HSBC

HSBC Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($248,722.44). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 663.90 ($8.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 729.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 687.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647.69. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.40).

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.