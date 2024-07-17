Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $436.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $436.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $314.46 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.20 and a 200 day moving average of $307.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

