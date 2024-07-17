Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.87% from the company’s current price.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

NNE stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.