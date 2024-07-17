Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,231,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,053.0 days.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

Shares of BSFFF opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

