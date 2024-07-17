Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

NYSE BK opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

