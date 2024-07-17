Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million.

Bank First Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BFC opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $890.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

