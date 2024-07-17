Baird R W Upgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Strong-Buy

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on S. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

S stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

