Baird R W Upgrades Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) to “Strong-Buy”

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. Analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubrik stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

