Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 9.3%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 107,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 97,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$20.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

