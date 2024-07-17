AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

