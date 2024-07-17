ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

