Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $500.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

