Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Up 6.5 %

ACHR stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.35. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Archer Aviation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.