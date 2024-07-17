Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $73.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,742,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

