AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $168.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup has a one year low of $118.31 and a one year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.