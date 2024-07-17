Analysts Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Price Target at $99.20

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners cut Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.
VAL stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $80.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
