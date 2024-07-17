Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price at $187.72

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,354.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

