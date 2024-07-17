Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $159.06

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 72.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 620.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $2,691,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

