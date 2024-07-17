Analysts Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 307.17

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.98).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.02) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
