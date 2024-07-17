Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $55.96

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.