Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 17,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Amcor Stock Up 1.7 %

AMCR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 360,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,986 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its stake in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $155,438,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.