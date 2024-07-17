Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.27.

Several analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.53 million, a P/E ratio of 186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.