Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 1.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.67 and last traded at $189.37. 2,988,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,573,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,954,455. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

