Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,794 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $862,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

