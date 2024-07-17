Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in June

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 3,363,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Shares of ALBKF stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

