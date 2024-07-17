Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in June

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 3,363,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Shares of ALBKF stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.