Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $690,816 over the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

