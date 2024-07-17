Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Update

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AIN Stock Performance
AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. AIN has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.
AIN Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AIN
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for AIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.