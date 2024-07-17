Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Update

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIN Stock Performance

AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. AIN has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

AIN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

Featured Articles

