Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Update

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIN Stock Performance

AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. AIN has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

AIN Company Profile

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

