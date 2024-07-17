Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 5.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.19. 2,662,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,416,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after acquiring an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 91,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

