Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $116.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADUS

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.