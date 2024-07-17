Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Acerinox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

