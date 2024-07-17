ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,873,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 2,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,732.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABMRF stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

