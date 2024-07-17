98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$87.51 million during the quarter.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
