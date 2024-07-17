1,518 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,997. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.