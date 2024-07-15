Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZPTA opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79. Zapata Computing has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Zapata Computing alerts:

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Zapata Computing Company Profile

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zapata Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapata Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.