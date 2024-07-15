XYO Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $81.29 million and $744,768.38 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,433.93 or 0.99799055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00067119 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00575207 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $607,038.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

