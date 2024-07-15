Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

