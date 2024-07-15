Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $168.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $168.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70.
Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.2318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.