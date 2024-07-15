Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.