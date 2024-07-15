WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,739 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.32. 627,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,620. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.39.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.