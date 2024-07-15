WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,659.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.04. 633 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.