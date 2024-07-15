WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 3,470 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 16,263,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,173,066. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

